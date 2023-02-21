Credit war erupts between AAP, Congress

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

After the inauguration of state’s biggest STP at Jamalpur, a credit war has also begun between AAP and the Congress. While AAP leaders are patting themselves on the back for starting the plant, Congressmen say the project work was started during the regime of the previous Congress government.

‘No smoke’ from chimneys of dyeing units Air pollution is one of the major issues on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana. No smoke was visibly emanating from the chimneys of dyeing units located near the newly-constructed 225 MLD STP on Tajpur Road today. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had arrived to inaugurate the STP in a chopper that landed at a nearby site.

“After AAP formed the government in the state, the work on the STP was expedited. The 225 MLD STP at Jamalpur has been inaugurated today and it will give a huge relief to the residents of Ludhiana, especially the people of my constituency,” MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal said.

Grewal added that about 75 per cent of sewerage-related problems in his constituency would get resolved as the newly-constructed STP has becomes operational. He said the Buddha Dariya had become Buddha Nullah due to the failure of leadership during the regime of previous governments.

Project work started by our govt in 2020: Congress

District Congress president and former MLA from Ludhiana East, Sanjay Talwar said the project for the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah was launched in 2020 during the regime of the then Congress government. Under the project, a 225 MLD sewerage treatment plant had been constructed and it was inaugurated today. Taking a dig at AAP leaders, Talwar said the persons who used to say that Congress has done nothing for the country in the last 70 years are today taking credit for the project that was started by Congress government in 2020.

Air pollution is one of the major issues on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana. No smoke was visibly emanating from the chimneys of dyeing units located near the newly-constructed 225 MLD STP on Tajpur Road today. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had arrived to inaugurate the STP in a chopper that landed at a nearby site.

A resident of Tajpur Road said: “Black smoke usually emanates from chimneys of several dyeing units in routine here. Ash from these units falls at houses too. But, we did not see smoke emanating from the chimneys of the dyeing units when the STP was being inaugurated today.”

MLA Grewal said the PPCB had been asked to keep a check on erring units which were causing air pollution.