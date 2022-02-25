Cricket: 22 teams to participate in KPCL

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 24

The Kundan Vidya Mandir Alumni Association (KVMAA) will be organising the fifth Kundanite Premier Cricket League (KPCL) season from February 27 to March 6 in which 22 teams comprising former students, starting from 1988 batch of the school, will be taking part. The professional and IPL players, including Karan Goyal, Gitansh Khera and Dipin Chitkara, will be seen in action during this league.

A press conference in this regard was held on the Kundan Vidya Mandir campus, Civil Lines, on Thursday during which jerseys and logos of participating teams were released.

Speaking on this occasion, AP Sharma, principal of the school, said six matches of 10-over a side would be played daily with the tennis ball. Besides, a match between teams of school faculty and those from the sponsors would be held during this league, he added.

Kapil, president, KVMAA, said the association was formed in 2015 with an objective of fellowship and creating harmony among the KVM alumni and it associates with social causes like save water, helping underprivileged children and donating artificial limbs. This year’s league was being organised under the motto “Let us get vaccinated,” he added.

Ashwani Kumar, secretary, Shri Kundan Lal Trust, will declare the league open on February 27. Seven Soni, treasurer of the trust, will preside over the opening ceremony.