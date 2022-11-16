Cricket assn officials appear before SDM

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 15

On the instructions of the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, office-bearers of the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), appeared today before the SDM, West. They were called to submit their reply regarding a complaint against the association by the Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association (LOCPA).

Satish Mangal, Rakesh Saini, Anupam Kumaria and Manik Bassi, president, senior vice-president, honorary general secretary and treasurer, respectively, LDCA.

During a press conference held on March 26 this year, the LOCPA had alleged that the present executive body of the LDCA had been indulging in misappropriation of funds since annual general meeting (AGM) was not convened during the last two years and audited account statement had not been made public. No information is available on account of filing of ITR by the LDCA, Yogesh Khanna, a representative of LOCPA had alleged.

The LOCPA had submitted a written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner, who is an ex-office chairman of the LDCA, and the PCA and urged to look into the matter and take necessary measures.

In its complaint, the LOCPA had also alleged that the LDCA prepared practice pitches at the local SCD Government College ground without inking any agreement with the college authorities. An amount of Rs 14 lakh was incurred on creating these practice pitches.

However, in the absence of any agreement with the college authorities, the LDCA was shown the door and was banned for any activity (coaching of aspiring cricketers) at the ground. So, a considerable amount went into the drain.

Anupam Kumaria, in his written reply (a copy of which is with The Tribune) to the DC today, submitted that the accounts/balance sheet for year 2021-22 is still pending and not presented by the treasurer despite repeated requests by the executive committee members of the association.

“I myself made several calls and also e-mailed Manik Bassi to present accounts, but of no avail. So, it is not possible to convene the AGM in the absence of adopting the balance sheet during the executive meeting. I am not involved in day-to-day financial transactions of the LDCA. For this, a sub-committee was formed to look after the financial issues. Its sole responsibility is with the treasurer as per the constitution of the association,” the reply read.

Kumaria said as soon as the accounts were adopted by the executive committee, the AGM would be called immediately.

After the meeting, the SDM ordered to submit the required information on November 30. All members of the executive committee were also advised to be present on this date.