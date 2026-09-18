Cricket craze reaches new high in Ludhiana as night grounds buzz with enthusiasts

Cricket is no longer merely a sport in India. It has become an emotion that transcends age, profession and social status. Revered as the country’s most celebrated game, cricket enjoys a following unmatched by any other sport.

Star cricketers are idolised like demigods, while every Team India match turns into a national celebration, with fans packing stadiums and millions following the action on television and digital platforms.

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The cricket fever is equally evident in Ludhiana, where the game’s popularity has witnessed an unprecedented surge over the past few years. The district has seen a remarkable increase in the number of cricket academies, private coaching centres and professionally maintained grounds, reflecting the growing passion for the sport among youngsters and adults alike.

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With dreams of emulating icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah, hundreds of aspiring cricketers begin rigorous training at an early age. Coaches believe that the success of Indian cricket on the international stage has inspired an entire generation to take up the game with renewed enthusiasm.

Interestingly, cricket is no longer confined to aspiring professional. It has evolved into a popular recreational activity for businessmen, professionals, government employees, students and fitness enthusiasts.

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Private organisers have developed state-of-the-art cricket facilities equipped with lush outfields, quality pitches, floodlights and modern amenities. Despite paying substantial charges — Rs 350-400 per player per match for booking these venues, cricket lovers willingly spend on the experience, considering it a worthwhile investment in recreation and fitness.

Perhaps the most visible symbol of this revolution is the phenomenal rise of night cricket. As the sun sets, floodlights grounds across Ludhiana come alive with activity. Office-goers and students, unable to play during the day, gather in the evenings to participate in friendly matches, corporate leagues and community tournaments.

The atmosphere at these venues resembles a carnival. Families accompany players, children cheer from sidelines, fiends gather to support their teams, while food and refreshments add to the festive spirit. What was once a simple evening game has transformed into a vibrant social gathering that strengthens community bonds.

Local organisers say that weekend bookings are often made several days in advance, with teams eagerly waiting for their turn to play under lights. Ashok Chopra of Elite Cricket Academy at Golf Link Colony on Hambran Road, said the growing demand had encouraged more entrepreneurs to develop cricket infrastructure, making the sport accessible to people from every walk of life.

“Most young employees, factory workers and students, businessmen are free after 6 pm. Under floodlights they get a proper ground and quality cricket after their daily routine. On weekends, the academy gets booked weeks in advance. Teams from Ludhiana and its periphery come to play corporate tournaments and friendly matches,” said Chopra.

“Giving a professional push to its floodlight cricket initiative, the academy has engaged a team of cricket experts headed by Deepak Bansal, former Punjab Ranji player and former national-level cricketer Sushil Thakur to ensure that cricket lovers who come to play under lights not only enjoy the game but also learn it correctly,” said Chopra.

Former player and owner of Guru Nanak Sports Academy, Haibowal Kalan, Rajesh Sharma said the concept of cricket under lights had become a huge hit among cricket lovers.

“The response has been overwhelming. Earlier, players used to finish by sunset. Now our day starts in the evening,” said Sharma.

Harpreet Singh, young software professional and regular night-cricket player, said, “After a hectic day at work, playing cricket under floodlights is the perfect way to unwind. It keeps us fit and also gives us an opportunity to spend quality time with friends.”

Karan Malhotra, a college student, who trains at a local academy, remarked, “Every youngster dreams of representing India one day. Watching Team India perform on the international stage motivates us to work harder and improve out skills.”

“Earlier, we used to just sit and waste time in the evenings. Now we collect money, book a ground, and play. Even if we pay Rs 400, we save ourselves from drugs and other bad habits,” said a group of college players.

Businessman Rajesh Mehra, who frequently participates in weekend matches, said, “Night cricket has become a family outing. While we play, out children and relatives enjoy watching matches. The atmosphere is full of excitement and positivity. An amount of Rs 400 is less than what we spend on a movie and dinner. Here we get two hours of pure cricket under lights. It is worth every rupee.”

Cricket coach Amandeep Singh believes that increasing number of academies and quality infrastructure would produce talented players in the coming years. “Parents are encouraging their children to take up cricket seriously. With better coaching facilities and modern grounds, the district has the potential to produce many national-level cricketers,” he said.

Sports enthusiasts point out that cricket has become an important medium for promoting fitness, camaraderie and healthy competition. Inter-academy tournaments, corporate leagues and weekend competitions have ensured year-round cricketing activity, further strengthening the game’s grassroots base.

As cricket continues to capture the imagination of people across generations, Ludhiana stands as a shining example of how the sport has grown beyond stadiums and professional tournaments.

Whether it is a child taking guard for the first time, an aspiring cricketer chasing bigger dreams, or a group of friends enjoying a floodlight match after work, the spirit of cricket continues to unite communities and reinforce its status as India’s most beloved sport.