Cricket: KVM Rhinos overpower Stadium Shockers by two runs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 4

Samyak Jain scored 43 runs and Hartejassvi claimed three wickets to script a narrow two runs victory over Stadium Shockers in a league match during the ongoing fifth Vidya Wings Kundanite Premier Cricket League (KPCL) played at the Kundan Vidya Mandir grounds, Civil Lines, here today.

Put into bat first, KVM Rhinos scored 103 runs after losing nine wickets in which besides Samyak Jain (43), Gunish Singh contributed 15 runs. For Stadium Shockers, Utkarsh and Shubham grabbed three and two wickets, respectively.

In reply, despite contributions by Arjun Puri and Shanky Khera, Stadium Shockers could muster 101 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Arjun scored 29 runs while Shanky made 27 runs. For KVM Rhinos, Hartejassvi and Sushant claimed three and two wickets, respectively.

In the second match, Kundan Knight Riders beat Avengers by 23 runs in which Anshul Jain played the pivot role, contributing 77 runs.

Batting first, Kundan Knight Riders made 115 runs for the loss of five wickets while Avengers scored 92 runs after losing eight wickets.

In the third match played between Mavericks and Kundanite Strikers the former came out triumphant by eight wickets. Chasing Kundanite Strikers’s total of 98 for five, Mavericks made 101 for two in 8.2 overs to wrap up the issue comfortably. For the winners, Ritesh Takkar remained unbeaten on 58 and Pankaj Bharti scored 38 runs while Vaneet Ummat took two wickets for 14 runs.

In the fourth match of the day, Gitansh Khera (59) and Dipin Chitkara (29) went in vain as KVM Bulls beat Crease Masters by 10 wickets. Crease Masters made 112 runs for the loss of eight wickets and KVM Bulls made the required runs without losing a wicket. Aryan Khullar and Karan Rawat remained unconquered on 84 and 29 runs, respectively, to steer their side to a convincing win.

Today, the Kundan Vidya Mandir Alimni Association (KVMAA) also organised badminton competition for women. Shaveta Bhardwaj remerged winner while Nipun Verma and Ekta Loomba finished as first and second runner-up. —