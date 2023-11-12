Cricket: Ludhiana lad selected for U-19 tourney

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 11

Aradhya Shukla of Ludhiana performed exceedingly well in the U-19 Challenger Trophy Cricket Tournament, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at Guwahati, Assam on November 9. Four teams took part in the tournament including, India A, B, C and D, all comprising talented and upcoming players from across the country.

Aradhya Shukla is a right arm fast-medium bowler and represented India B in the event. He played four matches and scalped seven victims, playing a stellar role in his team’s title victory. He bowled his best spell in the match against India D team in which Aradhya bagged three wickets for 45 runs in nine overs.

For this outstanding performance, Aradhya has been selected for the upcoming U-19 Quadrangular Tournament wherein four teams — India A, India B, England and Bangladesh — will be vying for top honours. He will represent India A in the tournament, which will be organised by the BCCI at Vijyawada from November 13-27.

His coach and physical education teacher of DAV Public School Amandeep Singh said his performance during this tournament would be taken into consideration while finalising the India U-19 squad for the ensuing Asia Cup, to be held at Dubai and for the Junior World Cup, slated to be played in Sri Lanka.

Prior to this, Aradhya took part in the Men’s U-23 State A Cricket Tournament and made his presence felt. Performing consistently, he took 17 wickets in the CK Nayudu Trophy in three matches, secured 24 wickets in six matches in Cooch Behar Trophy for which he was selected among 25 the candidates to attend an advanced training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru.

Exuding confidence, Amandeep Singh said Aradhya is rearing to deliver in the upcoming Quadrangular Series and carve a niche for himself at his maiden international tournament.

