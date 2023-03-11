Cricket match turns into brawl , players injured

Ludhiana, March 10
Youths playing cricket match at a ground in Jamalpur indulged in a serious brawl on Wednesday. Five persons suffered injuries while one of the injured had to be rushed to the PGI, Chandigarh, for treatment. A video of the incident went viral on Friday.
As per the information, some youngsters were playing a cricket match during which a controversy erupted after the umpire declared a batsman out. However, the batsman and his team members termed the decision of the umpire as wrong. Members of both the teams then started arguments and in no time the scene took a ghastly turn with members of the two teams attacking each other with bats and sticks.
Chandni, wife of one of the injured player Gangu, said her husband along with his friends was playing a cricket match during which the rival team members attacked them.
Her husband Gangu, his friends Sintu, Sonu, Monu and Pintu suffered injuries in the attack.
Sintu was rushed to the PGI where his condition is stated to be critical, Chandni revealed.
Jamalapur police officials said both the sides had sought two days time and the police would take action in the case as per law.
