Cricket tourney ends, cyclothon on Nov 16

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, October 27
The Ludhiana Commissionerate gained massive appreciation for organising a three- day cricket tournament ‘Promise Cricket Cup’ at Dhuley village which concluded on Friday.
The motive of the tournament was to engage youth of rural areas into sports activities and spread a message of drug awareness. Even DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav also congratulated the Ludhiana police for its efforts in organising such a big event in rural belt.
Now after the cricket tournament, top cop Sidhu has decided to extend its campaign against drugs by organising the country’s biggest cycle rally in which youngsters, youth, police officials, students, bureaucrats, doctors, common people from different spheres would take part in the event.
Talking to The Tribune here on Friday, CP Sidhu said the Ludhiana police would organise a 13-km mega cyclothon ‘Wheels of Hope’ & Ludhiana against drugs. The country’s biggest cycle rally will be organised on November 16, the anniversary of great revolutionary Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha, the youngest Indian Freedom Fighter, who laid down his life at the age of 19 for the nation.
CP Sidhu said the cycle rally will not be the end of police campaign against drugs, the Commissionerate has already planned back-to-back campaigns to eliminate the menace of drugs completely. Police slogan ‘Nasheri kise nu kehan ni dena, nasha Punjab ch rehan ni dena (no one will be called drug addict in Punjab, drug will be completely eliminated in the state) is going viral.
CP Sidhu says that rally will start from PAU Ludhiana and after covering 13-km, it will be culminated at the same point. Participants will get T-shirts, refreshment and certificates. Everyone should immediately register for their participation in the country’s biggest event.
