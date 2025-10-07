DT
Home / Ludhiana / Cricket tourney postponed

Cricket tourney postponed

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:53 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
The first Open Punjab (U-18) One-Day Cricket Tournament, to be organised by the Sodhi Cricket Academy at the Sodhi Cricket Academy ground here from October 7 onwards, has been postponed.

According to a press release issued by the academy on Monday, the postponement has been necessitated due to heavy showers early on Monday and the prediction by the Meteorological Department of heavy rainfall in coming days.

The tournament will now start on October 11 and matches will be played under same rules and regulations, as communicated earlier, it read.

