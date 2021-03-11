Cricket trials in Ludhiana today

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 10

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) will hold trials to select women cricketers (U-19 and senior) here at the Government Institute of Textile Chemistry and Technology for Girls ground, Rishi Nagar, on June 11 from 10 am onwards.

Anupam Kumaria, honorary general secretary, LDCA, said players born on or after September 1, 2003 can attend these trials in the U-19 category. Trials in this section would start at 10 am while those in the senior section would commence at 12 noon. No fee would be charged for trials.

The selected players would be registered with the District Cricket Centre, run by the association and would undergo physical training and cricket skills coaching up-gradation under the guidance and supervision of trainers and coaches, appointed by the LDCA. The women cricket U-19 and senior teams for the formats would be selected from these players for the ensuing Punjab State Inter-District Women’s Cricket Tournament to be organided by the Punjab Cricket Association, said Kumaria.