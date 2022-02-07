Cricket trials tomorrow

Ludhiana, February 6
The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), affiliated with the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), will hold trials to select cricketers (U-16) at GRD Global Education Institute grounds on the Hambran road here from 11 am on February 8.
Satish Mangal, president of the LDCA, said players, born on or after September 1, 2006, could attend the trials.
The selected players would be registered with the regional coaching centre, run by the association. They would undergo physical training and skill coaching upgradation under the guidance and supervision of coaches and experts appointed by the association, he said.
The Ludhiana district U-16 team for all formats to participate in the Inter-District Cricket Tournament to be held under the aegis of the Punjab Cricket Association would also be shortlisted from these players. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...
Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab
By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...