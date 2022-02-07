Cricket trials tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 6

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), affiliated with the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), will hold trials to select cricketers (U-16) at GRD Global Education Institute grounds on the Hambran road here from 11 am on February 8.

Satish Mangal, president of the LDCA, said players, born on or after September 1, 2006, could attend the trials.

The selected players would be registered with the regional coaching centre, run by the association. They would undergo physical training and skill coaching upgradation under the guidance and supervision of coaches and experts appointed by the association, he said.

The Ludhiana district U-16 team for all formats to participate in the Inter-District Cricket Tournament to be held under the aegis of the Punjab Cricket Association would also be shortlisted from these players. —