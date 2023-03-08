Cricket trials tomorrow

Ludhiana, March 7
The selection trials will be organised by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) to select the probables (U-16) here at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road on March 9 from 11 am onwards.
Anupam Kumaria, honorary general secretary, LDCA, said players born between September 1, 2007 and August 31, 2009 would be eligible to participate in the trials. Ludhiana team for all the formats of game for the Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournaments will be finalised from the selected cricketers during the trials. No trial fee will be charged from the aspirants, said Kumaria.
