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Home / Ludhiana / Crime Wing nabs 3 for thefts; nine two-wheelers, phones recovered in Ludhiana

Crime Wing nabs 3 for thefts; nine two-wheelers, phones recovered in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:43 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The crime wing of Ludhiana police have arrested three persons in connection with a theft and snatching cases and recovered 20 mobile phones, eight motorcycles and one Honda Activa scooter from their possession, the police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made by a team of the CIA staff, Ludhiana, during a special drive against persons involved in robbery, snatching and thefts, being conducted under the supervision of senior police officers.

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According to the police, acting on a tip-off on September 25, a CIA team arrested the suspects from the Sahnewal area. The accused were identified as Piyush, Anmol Bohat and Avinash Kumar, all residents of Ludhiana. A motorcycle and five mobile phones were recovered from them. A case was registered at the Sahnewal police station in this regard.

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During further investigation on September 26, the police on the disclosure of the accused recovered seven more motorcycles, a black Honda Activa without registration number and 15 more mobile phones. This took the total recovery to 20 mobile phones, eight motorcycles and one Activa scooter. The accused were produced in a court, which sent them to police remand.

Police records show that Avinash Kumar had studied up to Class XI, while Piyush and Anmol Bohat had studied up to Classes IX and X, respectively. A separate case has been registered against Anmol at the Jamalpur police station in the past and he was released from Ludhiana Central Jail on July 29, according to the police.

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