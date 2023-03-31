Crop damage: MLA donates month’s salary to farmers as compensation

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 30

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian today took stock of the wheat crop affected by rains and announced to contribute month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to provide relief to farmers.

Mundian said due to continuous unseasonal rains in the state, crops have been adversely affected. He added that farmers have suffered heavy losses on this account. “It is difficult to compensate for the loss, but at this difficult time, the government and legislators have stood by the farmers,” he said.

“It is our social and moral duty to stand by them in their hour of need. Hence, I am contributing my salary to the noble cause as this would provide them some financial relief,” he added.

Farmers in the nearby villages have expressed apprehension of 50 to 70 per cent crop damage. Mundian appealed to the administrative officials present on the spot to immediately investigate the damaged crop and give relief amount announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to the farmers.