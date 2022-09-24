 Crop diversification helps farmer raise cultivation area : The Tribune India

Crop diversification helps farmer raise cultivation area

Crop diversification helps farmer raise cultivation area

CM Bhagwant Mann talks to a boy at the kisan mela on the PAU campus.

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 23

Crop diversification has started showing spectacular results. A farmer’s cultivation area in district has multiplied 28 times from just five acres to a whopping 140 acres through crop diversification during the past less than three decades.

A progressive farmer Satpal Singh Toor of Sawadi Kalan village in Ludhiana district grows potato on 120 acres and cultivates wheat, maize, manthe, berseem, moong and fodder on the rest of 20 acres. He was also into seed production and dairy farming as well.

“I conserve natural resources by using laser land leveller and never burn paddy straw, rather opt for its in-situ management,” a member of several clubs and societies Satpal Singh told The Tribune. He has 62 heads of cattle in his dairy farm.

My father Bahadur Singh owned five acres in 1995. With diversification methods, I was able to expand my cultivation area to 140 acres. —Satpal Singh Toor, Farmer

I cultivate pear, peach and plum on 16 acres as well as spring maize and moong. For irrigation, I use a solar pump. I also cultivate turmeric. —Amritpal Singh Randhawa, Farmer

I earned more profits from vegetable nurseries. I use sprinkler irrigation for water conservation and in-situ crop residue management. —Satnam Singh, Farmer

Not satisfied with the wheat-paddy cycle, I started vegetable nursery. I grow saplings of paddy and kharif onion on my five acre nursery. —Manjit Singh, Farmer

He was among five farmers, who were honoured for excellence in agriculture and allied enterprises by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) at kisan mela here on Friday. He was conferred with “Parvasi Bharti Award 2022” for carving a niche in crop diversification.

Another farmer felicitated was Amritpal Singh Randhawa of Fuglana village in Hoshiarpur district. He has also taken great strides in crop diversification. After pursuing his MSc (Horticulture) from PAU, he set up a processing plant in which he processed raw turmeric into powder and a cold store (1,800 metric tonnes) for the storage of raw and ripened potatoes.

On his 54 acres land, he cultivates pear, peach and plum (on 16 acres) as well as spring maize and moong. For irrigation, he uses a solar pump. He is also cultivates turmeric for which he uses vermi-compost, green manure, farm yard manure, neem oil and organic substances.

Satnam Singh of Burj Tharoar village in Bathinda district was conferred “Surjit Singh Dhillon Award 2022” for scaling heights in agriculture as a small farmer. He practices scientific farming on four-and-half acres, of which he owns two-and-half acres and has taken two acres on lease.

As compared to the traditional wheat-paddy cycle, he has earned more profits from vegetable nurseries, for which he got training from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Bathinda. He has adopted sprinkler irrigation for water conservation and in-situ crop residue management technologies for soil health enhancement, besides managing weed manually and following PAU recommendations for judicious use of agro-chemicals.

He was into self-marketing of vegetable saplings and emerged as a role model in the cultivation of fruits and vegetables and dairy farming.

Manjit Singh of Karanghana village in Mansa district was honoured with “Sardar Ujaggar Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award 2022” for excellence in vegetable cultivation. After doing senior secondary, he joined his ancestral profession of agriculture. Not satisfied with the wheat-paddy monoculture, he started vegetable nursery after getting training from KVK, Mansa. Presently, 38-year-old Manjit Singh has a vegetable nursery on five acres and grow saplings of paddy and kharif onion. He has motivated 10 youths of his village, who help him in onion cultivation and have also set up an onion storage facility.

A woman farmer Veerpal Kaur of Romana Albail Singh village in Faridkot was also among those honoured at kisan mela. She was awarded “State Awardee Sardarni Jagbir Kaur Memorial Award 2022” for earning recognition in allied agri-occupations. A 46-year- old postgraduate in Punjabi, Veerpal Kaur cultivates different crops on a three-acre farm in addition to dairy and poultry farming. She was into preservation of fruits and vegetables as well as bakery and confectionery and was a recipient of Progressive Farm Woman Award from KVK, Faridkot, in March 2022. She holds exhibition at institutions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

In midnight hearing, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Haryana to immediately remove blockade by farmers on national highway in Kurukshetra

2
Nation

How Ankita's FB friend from Jammu helped police nab BJP leader's son who 'tried to force her to have physical relations with customers'

3
Nation

Video: Uttarakhand BJP leader's son arrested for woman employee's murder; his resort bulldozed after protest

4
Himachal

Baddi unit caught making fake BP drug under Glenmark label

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

6
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

7
Movie Review

Whether you agree or disagree with what Chup has to say about movie critics, its real strength lies in how it marries a thriller, a tribute and the world of cinema

8
Punjab

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala

9
Punjab

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

10
Punjab

Six Punjab officials may face harsh penalty in scholarship scam

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

War of words between Punjab governor and CM continues; governor writes to CM

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...

Following assurance by govt of starting procurement process from today, BKU Charuni agrees to lift blockade

Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention

Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...

Watch: Owing to bad weather, Modi cancels visit to Himachal's Mandi; addresses BJYM rally virtually

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...


Cities

View All

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

Firing at barber’s shop in Amritsar over old enmity, police book 2 persons

SGPC: No state law can infringe on Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925

Key accused who planted IED under car of SI arrested

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO flays BJP over ‘Operation Lotus’

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

Freak mishap kills waste truck driver in Chandigarh

To cut queues, PGI mulls e-Sampark registrations

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

1984 anti-Sikh riots convict seeks suspension of sentence for liver, kidney transplant; Delhi HC seeks jail authority’s report

LG Saxena orders FIR against Delhi Jal Board, pvt bank officials over Rs 20 crore 'embezzlement'

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

Incident exposed AAP’s real face, says BJP leader

15-year-old Hoshiarpur girl makes it to Punjab U-19 cricket team

5th man charged for conspiracy to kill Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

CM Mann urges farmers to spend less on marriages

Engineers' body raises red flag over illegal colonies, commercial buildings

Village civic bodies constitute dispute resolution committees

Three fresh Covid cases in district

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Rs 2K-cr fine for failure to treat waste: Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu blames shoddy tendering process

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala