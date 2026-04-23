Crypto fraud: City bizman deposited Rs 19.84 cr into 76 mule accounts in 8 months

The Cyber Crime Division of the Punjab Police have initiated a probe into Rs 20-crore cryptocurrency fraud involving a Ludhiana-based industrialist.

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As per the FIR, industrialist Jagdeep Singal was duped of Rs 19,84,30,000 and the money was deposited in 76 forged accounts in 15 banks between May 15, 2025, and November 20. Between November 17 and 20, Jagdeep deposited over Rs 5 crore in these bank accounts.

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Probe revealed that the fraudsters routed money through 76 mule bank accounts across Delhi, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Bengaluru. These accounts were opened at IDFC, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank and other banks.

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The police said the suspects used multiple fake SIM cards to execute the fraud and later demanded additional payments under various pretexts, including tax liabilities and “green channel” charges, extracting crores more from the victim.

The authorities described it as one of the biggest cyber scam reported in the state so far.

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A woman identifying herself as “Anamika Roy” established contact and built trust through friendly interactions before introducing investment opportunities in cryptocurrency.

Jagdeep said being a senior citizen, he failed to recognise that the website was fake.

“It later became evident that the figures displayed were fictitious and fabricated to mislead me into believing that my funds were secure and invested. This deceptive display created a false sense of legitimacy and induced me into making further transfers,” he told the police.