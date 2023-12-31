CS pays surprise visit to Civil Hospital, fines contractor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

Newly appointed, Civil Surgeon (CS) Jasbir Singh Aulakh paid a surprise visit to the Civil Hospital, today.

Beginning in the parking lot he found out that the contractor had been charging more than the decided amount as fee from the visitors. The contractor was fined Rs 5 lakh for the same. Dr Aulakh also issued a stern warning to the contractor and said a repetition such illegal practices would lead to the cancellation of his tender. The contractor was instructed to charge the visitors strictly in accprdance with the price set by the government.

“I have received many complaints regarding overcharging at the parking lot. Today, I came to investigate the same. A medical officer went disguised as a patient and parked his vehicle in the parking lot. He was asked to pay Rs 100 as fee, instead of the decided amount of Rs 10. The contractor was found guilty of overcharging and was issued a heavy fine and a strict warning,” he said.