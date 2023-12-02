Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Observing the World AIDS Day, CT University hosted a series of competitions. The event was organised by CT University's NSS Department and the Department of Student Welfare. Gurleen Kaur Arneja won the slogan-writing contest, and was followed by Taranpreet Kaur Navdeep Kaur in the minor positions. In poster-making, Harman Preet Singh stood first, Jagriti second and Taranpreet third. In face-painting, Prabhdeep Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur shared the first prize, Ishpreet Kaur, Ramandeep Kaur, Simran Verma and Gagandeep Kaur stood second, and Manbir Kaur, Kiran Jot Kaur, Taniya, Vaneet Kaur finished joint-third.

Khalsa College for Women

Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, observed the World AIDS Day. On this occasion, the Red Ribbon Club, in collaboration with the Department of Science, organised a 'reel-making’ competition on the theme ‘Prevention and Control of HIV/AIDS and Promotion of HIV Testing’. Ten students participated in this competition, with Shubhangi, Jyotika Goel and Shreya bagging the top three prizes. College principal Dr Amandeep Kaur urged the students to act as social messengers and spread awareness among community members regarding AIDS.

Malwa College

The Eco Club of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, organised poster-making and slogan-writing competitions with the aim of promoting environmental awareness among aspiring teachers. These activities were organised with various sub-themes under ‘My Earth-My Responsibility’. In poster-making, Anjali Dhiman, Gurkirat Kaur, Priyanka bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively. In slogan-writing, Preet Kaur Virdi, Jaspreet Kaur and Aaisha bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Arya College

The World AIDS Day was observed at Arya College Girls Section under the aegis of the Red Ribbon Club. Dr Archana Handa, assistant professor with the Department of Sociology, delivered an awareness lecture on ‘The Causes and Prevention of HIV/AIDS’. The lecture focused on the symptoms, causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS and included valuable insights to manage this syndrome. The programme was coordinated by Dr Rajni Bala, nodal officer, Red Ribbon Club.

Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy

Ruben Qureshi and Rashmi, working in the Child Development Protection Department, conducted a session at Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy discussed safety measures to protect children from violence, abuse and exploitation. They suggested several solutions and made the children aware of many important aspects related to their safety, dwelling on the measures to children from sexual abuse.

Nankana Sahib Public School

Baldeep Singh, a Class 10 student from Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, won the third prize in the Sufi Song event, organised by Ludhiana School Sahodaya Complex. Competing against 23 teams at DAV, BRS Nagar, Baldeep's vocal skills stood out.

BCM School

In a bid to shape the academic aspirations of its students, BCM School, Chandigarh Road, hosted a career fair, providing a unique platform for students to interact with representatives from 30 universities. The event, held under the guidance of principal DP Guleria, witnessed the presence of delegates from the University of Manitoba, adding an international dimension to the fair. The career fair showcased a myriad of educational opportunities as representatives from 30 universities engaged with students, sharing insights into various courses, admission processes, and campus life. The vibrant atmosphere reflected the eagerness of the students to explore diverse career paths and make informed decisions about their future. Guleria encouraged students to seize such opportunities for personal and academic growth. Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School

Taking a step towards enhancing financial literacy, BVM (USN) organised a specialised training programme on ‘Financial Literacy and Use of Digital Tools' for its teaching staff. Recognising the critical role teachers play in shaping the future of the students, the training session provided them with the tools and knowledge necessary to instil financial literacy principles in students. The training covered a wide range of topics, including budgeting, saving, investing, and understanding financial markets.

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School

The annual function at Jesus’ Sacred Heart School left an indelible mark on everyone present. The evening commenced with a warm welcome by the council members, setting the stage for an eventful night. The ceremonial lamp was lit by the chairperson Amarjit Kaur Sehgal, who was accompanied by the directors of the school, management members and principal Kirti Sharma. The cultural evening began with Durga Vandana , setting a spiritual tone for the evening. The events were designed to celebrate and expand on the theme ‘Bharat - Samriddhi ka Safar’. Events that followed featured skating, judo and gatka, highlighting the school's commitment towards holistic development.