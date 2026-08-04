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Home / Ludhiana / CT University welcomes freshers with airport-themed orientation programme

CT University welcomes freshers with airport-themed orientation programme

The event marked the beginning of the students’ academic journey, creating an atmosphere of excitement, inspiration and new possibilities

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Newly admitted students during the orientation programme at CT University in Ludhiana.
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CT University welcomed more than 2,500 newly admitted students through its orientation programme, “Nirmaan 2026”, designed around a unique airport theme. The event marked the beginning of the students’ academic journey, creating an atmosphere of excitement, inspiration and new possibilities.

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The university campus was transformed into a vibrant airport terminal, symbolising the start of a new journey towards knowledge, innovation and success. Each fresher received a personalised passport and boarding pass, making the experience feel like the beginning of a flight towards their future aspirations.

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The inaugural session was graced by Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi, Pro-Chancellor Dr Manbir Singh, Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Tandon, Registrar Sanjay Khanduri and Director, Division of Student Welfare, Davinder Singh. The dignitaries welcomed the new students and motivated them to make the most of the opportunities, resources and experiences available at the university.

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Addressing the gathering, Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi encouraged students to remain focused on their goals, work with dedication and use their education as a means to create a positive impact on society. He said, “CT University is committed to providing quality education, practical learning and an environment where students can transform their dreams into reality.”

Pro-Chancellor Dr Manbir Singh urged freshers to embrace new challenges, step beyond their comfort zones and actively participate in academic as well as extracurricular activities. He highlighted that discipline, consistency and a commitment to continuous learning are essential for achieving success.

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The university management also emphasised CT University’s commitment to innovation, research, entrepreneurship and industry-focused education. Students were encouraged to participate in clubs, cultural activities and campus initiatives to enhance their skills, confidence and overall personality development.

As part of the orientation programme, freshers were introduced to the university’s academic framework, campus facilities, student support services, international collaborations, placement opportunities and dynamic campus life. Interactive sessions provided students with valuable insights into the wide range of opportunities available to them.

The first day of “Nirmaan 2026” concluded with a vibrant cultural programme featuring performances that celebrated the diverse traditions and cultures represented by students from different regions. The event fostered a sense of unity, inclusion and belonging, setting the tone for an exciting and fulfilling academic journey ahead.

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