Culinary creativity solution to post-harvest losses: Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

Empowering farmers to adopt entrepreneurship to increase the inflow of money, the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) conducted a five-day training course on the ‘Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables at Household Level’. As many as 56 participants from rural Punjab attended the course, held under the stewardship of Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education; and designed in association with the Department of Food Science and Technology, PAU.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), said culinary creativity is a solution to post-harvest losses. “The technical experts gave hands-on-training in the preservation of fruits and vegetables as well as their processing to avoid wastage and large scale losses,” she added.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU