Culinary creativity solution to post-harvest losses: Punjab Agricultural University

Ludhiana, June 12
Empowering farmers to adopt entrepreneurship to increase the inflow of money, the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) conducted a five-day training course on the ‘Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables at Household Level’. As many as 56 participants from rural Punjab attended the course, held under the stewardship of Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education; and designed in association with the Department of Food Science and Technology, PAU.
Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), said culinary creativity is a solution to post-harvest losses. “The technical experts gave hands-on-training in the preservation of fruits and vegetables as well as their processing to avoid wastage and large scale losses,” she added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...
Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia
A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...
India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire
The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to c...