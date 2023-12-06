Culinary fusion thrills attendees at National Basketball championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 5

The 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship for Men and Women has transformed into a celebration of culinary diversity.

Ten chefs from Tamil Nadu have been invited to curate a menu that blends the rich culinary heritage of North and South India.

The diverse menu catered to the taste buds of those craving Punjabi delicacies as well as authentic South Indian food.

This cross-culture exchange has not only elevated the gastronomic experience of the participants but also fostered a sense of unity and camaraderie among them. The event is not just about the competition, it is a celebration of sport and culture — and now an unforgettable culinary journey, said the organisers.

#Tamil Nadu