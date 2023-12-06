Culinary fusion thrills attendees at National Basketball championship

Ludhiana, December 5
The 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship for Men and Women has transformed into a celebration of culinary diversity.
Ten chefs from Tamil Nadu have been invited to curate a menu that blends the rich culinary heritage of North and South India.
The diverse menu catered to the taste buds of those craving Punjabi delicacies as well as authentic South Indian food.
This cross-culture exchange has not only elevated the gastronomic experience of the participants but also fostered a sense of unity and camaraderie among them. The event is not just about the competition, it is a celebration of sport and culture — and now an unforgettable culinary journey, said the organisers.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumps 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cen...
Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP
DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...
Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark
The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...
Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament
A senior police officer says security has already been stepp...
Widespread rain in Odisha as cyclonic storm Michaung weakens into depression
Gajapati district administration announces closure of school...