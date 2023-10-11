Cultural events mark Day 2 of youth fest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 10

The second day of the 64th Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival (Zone B), underway at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women (GNKCW), Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town was marked by musical and heritage events.

Prof Yajvender Pal Verma, Registrar , Panjab University, Chandigarh was the chief guest, he spoke about the significance of youth in nation building.

Prof Jagat Bhushan , Controller of Examinations, Panjab University, Chandigarh and industrialist Onkar Singh Pahwa were the guest of honour.

In the debate competition, GNKCW bagged first position, followed by Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women and Ramgarhia Girls College. In elocution, Government College for Girls (GCG) stood first, GNKCW came second while Khalsa College for Women (KCW) were third.

DD Jain Memorial College won first prize while Ramgarhia Girls College and GCG shared the second position followed by KCW in poem recitation.

In phulkari competition, SDP College for Women won first prize, Guru Nanak Girls College stood second and Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women stood third.

Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women won first prize, GCG stood second and Guru Nanak Girls College stood third in pakhi designing.

GNKCW won first prize, GCG stood second while Guru Nanak Girls College and A S College for Women, Khanna stood third in mehndi designing and applications.

In muhavredar vaartalap (individual prizes), Komal of Ramgarhia Girls College won first prize, Mehak of Guru Nanak Girls College secured second prize and Palwinder of SDP College won third prize.

