Cultural Fest concludes at PURC

Ludhiana: University Institute Of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, organised the two-day ‘GK Chatrath Legal and Cultural Fest- Astraea’ on Tuesday and Wednesday. Institute director professor Aman Amrit Cheema said more than 170 students from different parts of India, like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai, participated in the two-day fest. On the second day, faculty conveners Dr Neelam Batra, Dr Rajnish Saryal and Advocate Renu Sharma coordinated various legal and cultural events like ‘Snoop it up’, Impromptu, Decode the Dress Code and Crowd Attraction. In the fashion show, CT University was declared the winner.

PCTE organises ‘Vyapaar 1.0’

The Faculty of Business Management of PCTE Group of Institutes organised ‘Vyapaar 1.0’, a daylong extravaganza that witnessed the participation of students from various colleges of the state. GNKCW grabbed prizes in major events and won the overall trophy. Colleges like GNA University, Guru Nanak College of Girls, GNIMT, GNE College, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering college, SCD Government College, etc., participated in the event. Participants competed in events like Idea Wizard, Chat Battle, Sarcasm Smackdown, Save the Ship, etc., with zeal. TNS

Capacity building programme

A two-day capacity building programme was organised by the CBSE for 75 teachers from various CBSE schools at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road on April 24 and 25. Dr Navneet Kaur, principal, Guru Harkrishan Public School, Ludhiana, and Sonia Verma, vice-principal, Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Ludhiana, were the resource persons for the workshop. The seminar was designed to bring productive transformation in teaching methods in order to make learning more student-centred. The workshop equipped teachers with the latest curricula guidelines set by the CBSE for senior classes. The workshop concluded with a felicitation ceremony.

Literary week

Students of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, observed Literary Week from April 17 to 24. A week-long celebration of literary week was organised in the remembrance of great poet and playwright William Shakespeare on his birth anniversary on April 23. The whole week was dedicated to improve the literary skills of students.

Placement drive

Mandi Gobindgarh: The Department of Corporate Relations Cell of Desh Bhagat University organised a campus placement drive in which AFI (Agro Feed Industry) from Khanna was invited. Dr HK Sidhu, head, Department of Agriculture, said 65 students from the Departments of Agriculture and Management participated in the camp and 37 of them qualified in the first round. Fifteen students have been shortlisted.

Rally against drug abuse

Mandi Ahmedgarh: A rally to raise awareness against substance abuse was taken out by the students and staff of Green Valley Senior Secondary, Jandali Road. More than 300 students participated in the rally that commenced from Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar chowk and covered the town and surrounding localities. The students pledged to raise awareness around drug abuse in their surroundings and also administered oaths to residents of the areas they passed through. /OC