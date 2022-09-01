Cultural function at GNN College

Tribune News Service

Doraha: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Ishwar Singh, a cultural function was especially organised by students of GNN College, Doraha and GN Model Senior Secondary School in Dr Ishwar Singh Memorial Hall of the college today. Dr Ishwar Singh was the founder president of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha and Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha. The chief guest, Major (retd) Bhupinder Dhillon, recalled the selfless services offered by Dr Ishwar Singh to Doraha town in general and the college and school in particular. He congratulated the school for holding the cultural extravaganza. Executive committee members Jogeshwar Singh Mangat, Jagjivan Pal Singh Gill, Sartaj Dhillon, Pavitar Pal Singh Pangli, Roopinder Brar, Harjiwan pal Singh Gill, Joginder Oberoi, Bhupinder Oberoi, Navneet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Principals D P Thakur and DS Gosain were also present. A play titled ‘Jo videshan vich rulde ne roti layi’ composed and directed by Prof Sompal Heera was staged. Students performed solo songs, group dances, giddha, bhangra etc. The chief guest was honoured on the occasion. College magazine ‘Udar’ was released on the occasion.

Investiture at Nankana Sahib School

Ludhiana: Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, Ludhiana, organised its investiture ceremony in which newly appointed office bearers of the School Council were administered oaths and awarded sashes and badges as a mark of recognition. The newly elected Cabinet took an oath to maintain the prestige of the school and enhance its glory towards the zenith. Karanveer Singh was bestowed as the Head Boy and Tripatjot Kaur as the Head Girl of the newly elected Student Council. Jagpreet Singh was selected as Vice Head Boy, Radhika as Vice Head Girl. House Captains and discipline in-charges were elected as well. The prefects of each section of classes IX, X and XI were also given away badges. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated the School Council and advised the appointed leaders to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties. She said: "Leaders are not born but made by experience. The school is providing these students a chance to gain experience in leadership." OC

District taekwondo tournament

Taekwondo players of Spring Dale Public School with medals won in the state championship. Tribune photo

Ludhiana: Students of Spring Dale Public School, Sherpur Road, bagged seven medals including three gold in the Ludhiana District Taekwondo Tournament. Anmol Kumar, Akash Kumar and Damanpreet Kaur won gold medals while Aditya Mahatra, Ankita Goyal, Armaan and Kanishka secured silver medals. Those who won gold medals have been selected to represent the district in the Punjab State Taekwondo Championship. Avinash Kaur Walia, chairperson of the school, along with directors Mandeep Walia and Kamalpreet Kaur and principal Anil Kumar Sharma congratulated the students on the achievement. OC

Students felicitated

Students of Green Grove School being felicitated in Doraha.

Doraha: In the inter-school classical group song competition held at Sant Isher Singh Memorial Public School, Rara Sahib, the team of Green Grove singers led by Ravinder Singh and Samriti walked away with the second position. The winners include Yuvraj Singh Grewal, Abhey Partap Singh, Karan Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ivleen kaur, Harsumit Kaur, Jasmine Kaur and Jaskaran Singh, all students of class X-C. The president of the school, JPS Jolly, Chairperson Satinderjit Kaur Jolly and Principal Miss Suzy George felicitated the students and staff for the achievement.

Teej Celebrated

Ludhiana: Teej was celebrated with exuberance on the campus of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, under the guidance of Principal Suman Lata. Sukhchain Kaur Bassi, wife of MLA Gurpreet Gogi, was the chief guest and Anita Darshi (PCS), ADC(UD) Ludhiana was the guest of honour. The college girls danced to the tunes of folk songs. On the occasion, a sapling was planted by the chief guest and guest of honour. /OC