Customer accuses Doraha store of selling moldy bread

Our Correspondent

Doraha, February 17

A customer has levelled allegations against a store manager of Doraha of selling moldy bread to her. On complaining, he and an employee allegedly spoke rudely with her. The customer has demanded action against the store.

Harjot Kaur, a resident of Doraha, has alleged that she bought bread from a store in Doraha but later found it to be fungus ridden. When she went to complain about it, the employee at the store was rude in his response.

She has demanded immediate action against the store for misbehaving with her and selling fungus-ridden bread.

District Health Officer Dr Gurpreet Singh said the matter was in his notice.