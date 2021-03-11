Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

The CIA wing cracked the murder case of a barber at Puneet Nagar, Tibba Road, within a few hours of its occurrence. The barber was killed by slitting his throat with a sharp razor on Friday night.

The DCP, Crime, Varinder Singh Brar, ACP, Investigation, Harvinder Singh and CIA chief Inspector Beant Juneja addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

The accused was identified as Satyam Kumar Lambu (23) of Vijay Nagar, Tibba Road. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Inam (33) of Satguru Nagar.

Brar said the accused was a regular customer of the barber. On Friday night he went to the shop of the deceased, Pappu Hairdresser, for a haircut.

Satyam was reportedly drunk when he entered the shop. The shop owner was talking over phone and asked Satyam to wait for a few minutes as he was on an important phone call. Satyam started asking the barber to cut the phone call and trim his hair. Both started arguing and Satyam took a razor lying on the table and attacked the shop owner.

After the barber suffered serious wounds on his throat, he fell on the ground. Satyam considering him dead, closed the shop’s shutter and fled, Inspector Juneja said.

“Today when we started a probe and questioned some persons, the name of the suspect cropped up. When Satyam was rounded up, he confessed to having committed the murder. Satyam admitted that after arguments they both scuffled during which he took a razor and slit the throat of the barber,” added Inspector Juneja.