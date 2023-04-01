Customer sets veggie vendor on fire over torn notes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

A man allegedly set a 36-year-old vegetable vendor on fire at Civil City, Ludhiana, over a dispute on torn currency notes. The victim, Shekhar, sustained burn injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital. The accused, identified as Ravi Sharma, has been booked under Sections 323, 326-A, 341 and 506 of the IPC.

According to the victim’s brother, Rajesh Kumar of Guru Hargobind Nagar, he runs a vegetable shop with his brother at Civil City. On the night of March 29, Ravi Sharma bought radishes worth Rs 20 and paid with a Rs 50 note. Shekhar returned Rs 30 to him, but Ravi complained about the torn notes and allegedly threw them on his face, followed by verbal abuse.

Later, Ravi, along with his brother Brij Sharma, returned to the shop and Rajesh tried to reconcile with them. However, Ravi suddenly brought a bottle of liquid fuel from his scooter and then poured it on Shekhar, setting him on fire. The fire was doused with the help of local residents and Shekhar was taken to a private hospital for treatment. Further investigation was on.