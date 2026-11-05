Cut water use for Buddha Nullah cleanup, govt tells dairy owners

Dairy owners in Ludhiana were on Wednesday told to curb water consumption to check pollution in Buddha Nullah, with Local Government Department Secretary Ghanshyam Thori pointing out that their units were generating 12 million litres per day (MLD) of wastewater, twice the combined capacity of treatment plants in the city.

The dairy owners were also asked to ensure proper disposal of cow dung to check pollution in Buddha Nullah, a seasonal water stream that runs through Ludhiana district before draining into the Sutlej. The nullah has also become a major source of pollution in the region.

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Thori made the points at the first meeting of a high-level committee constituted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clean the polluted Buddha Nullah.

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The committee was formed after AAP Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal publicly flagged the failure to control pollution, including problems caused by dairy waste. Mann subsequently held a meeting with dairy owners and officials to find a solution.

At the meeting, Thori called for curbing water consumption at dairy units, saying the Tajpur and Haibowal dairy complexes were generating 12 million litres per day (MLD) of wastewater, double the combined treatment capacity of their plants.

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He said the effluent treatment plant at Tajpur had a treatment capacity of 2.25 MLD, while the plant at Haibowal could process 3.75 MLD of wastewater. Thori said flow meters were being installed at dairy units to monitor water consumption.

Dairy owners agreed to ensure that cow dung from their premises was collected and transported by the contractor instead of being allowed to flow into the drain.

They also assured the committee that they would avoid wasting clean drinking water and use only the required quantity for their animals and other activities.

Thori said dairy owners should have no objection to installing water tanks at their premises, just as they had installed such facilities at their homes. He told the committee that the Municipal Corporation had awarded a three-year contract for the collection and transportation of cow dung from the dairy complexes.

Seechewal assured the dairy owners that the FIRs registered against them would be withdrawn. Seechewal said he had held 46 meetings over the past two years to address pollution in Buddha Nullah.

He also referred to meetings held by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who had chaired seven meetings on the issue. The functioning of sewage treatment plants, effluent treatment plants and CBG plants was also discussed.

Officials from the Municipal Corporation, Sewerage Board and Punjab Pollution Control Board attended the meeting.

The committee will hold its next meeting next week to discuss further steps.