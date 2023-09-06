CWC rescues girl ‘tortured’ by kin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 5

After the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) rescued a teenaged girl who attempted suicide due to the alleged torture by her parents, CWC chairperson Gurjeet Singh Romana condemned the police for failing to register a case. He directed the police to immediately register a case.

The chairperson also reprimanded the Model Town police for not bringing the matter into the notice of the CWC.

Talking to The Tribune here on Tuesday, Romana said the incident occurred on July 20 when a 14-year-old girl attempted suicide by slitting her wrist. She was hospitalised.

“The hospital had brought the matter to the knowledge of police but the police did not brother to bring the same to the notice of the CWC, hence, committed a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act. Now, the case has come to our notice after somebody sent a mail highlighting the plight of the victim. The CWC went to the house of the victim on Sunday and rescued her. It also recorded the statement of the girl who revealed about the extent of the torture she faced at the hands of her parents. She was shifted to Balaji Ashram in Ludhiana,” he said.

Romana asserted that he had directed the SHO, Model Town, to register a case against her parents and submit the action-taken report to the CWC.

When contacted, the SHO, Model Town, Gurshinder Kaur, said she was in court and would talk after sometime. Later, when she was again called she failed to respond to the call.