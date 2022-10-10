Cyber criminals dupe resident of Rs 2.7 lakh

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, October 9
Manjit Singh, a resident of Partap Nagar, was duped of Rs 2.7 lakh by cyber criminals, one of whom posed as his relative staying in Canada.
The complainant told the police that an unidentified person had called his wife posing as his nephew and informed her that he had deposited 11,000 Canadian dollars in her bank account. The fraudster also sent a fake receipt of the transaction. He called again the next day and said he needed money for an emergency and told the victim to deposit Rs 2.7 lakh in a bank account.
The deposited amount was later withdrawn. The bank account was later found to be that of Moni Devi, a resident of Lakhpat Colony in New Delhi.
The police have booked Moni Devi under Sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66-D of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
