Cyber criminals make fake FB profile of MLA, demand money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

Cyber criminals created a fake Facebook account in the name of Aam Aadmi MLA from Khanna Tarunpreet Singh Sondh and demanded money from a person. After the MLA came to know about it he immediately asked the Khanna police to get his fake profile blocked and identify the culprit.

As per the MLA, some criminals have recently created his Facebook profile and copied his photo from his original profile. The criminals sent messages to some of his friends and relatives and demanded money from them.

“The criminals sent a message to one of my close person and asked him to send Rs 30,000 immediately on Google Pay. Alleged fraudster told the person that he requires fund due to some urgency. After the recipient got suspicious he alerted me and the matter was on Friday sent to the Khanna police for investigation “added the MLA.

The MLA also shared the information on his FB page and asked the people to stay alert as he has not been sending messages or demanding money from anyone.

The Khanna police has launched a probe to identify the culprits and the police is yet to register a case.

#cyber crime