Cyber criminals nabbed for duping Ludhiana firm of Rs 20 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 10

The cyber wing of the Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a gang and arrested four of its members who had duped a city-based company of Rs 20 lakh by posing themselves as senior officials of Tata Company.

The suspects have been identified as Parina, Sonia, both from West Delhi, Vivek and Vikas, residents of Haryana. Chotu, alias Kishan Ghosh, of Bihar is still at large in the case.

JCP (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, ADCP (Headquarters) Rupinder Bhatti, cyber cell ACP Raj Kumar and Inspector Jatinder Singh addressed the media in this regard on Wednesday.

The police recovered two laptops, a PC, a fingerprint live scanner, two biometric devices, an eye scanner, 47 Aadhaar cards, 13 pen drives, 13 PAN cards, seven fake stamps, three fake blank Registration Certificates (RCs) and a xerox of a SBI document.

The JCP said Kamaljit Bhatia, an official of the firm, had lodged a complaint on December 12, 2023, that a person, posing as a development manager of Tata company, duped his company of Rs 20 lakh. After the cyber cell launched a probe in the case, all fraudsters were identified and police parties conducted raids in Haryana, Delhi and Bihar and nabbed them on January 7. The equipment used in committing fraud and other items were also seized from them.

Teja said suspect Chotu had formed a gang of cyber criminals. He had duped the city-based man, Kamaljit Bhatia, by posing as an official of the Tata Steel company. He took Rs 20 lakh from the victim on the pretext of supplying steel to the latter. After the complainant transferred the money, he was shocked to know that the suspect was not a development manager of Tata company.

Meanwhile, vice-chairman of the Knit’s and Fab Hosiery Association Sanju Dhir and industrialist Tarun Jain Bawa cautioned that industrialists must verify the identities of such persons from the company concerned before transferring money into their accounts for any business deal.