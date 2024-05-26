Ludhiana: Cyber crooks pose as cops to dupe people

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

Beware, cyber crooks have developed a novel way to trick you. Posing as officials of the Cyber Cell Wing, Delhi Police (Headquarters), they send fake documents pretending to be from the CBI to intimidate you. They then demand hefty amount in order to settle the complaint.

After some complaints pertaining to this kind of fraud were received by the Punjab Police, the police have started an online awareness drive to prevent people from falling prey to such fraudsters. The police have also shared the fake notice on its official Facebook and Twitter handles.

Beware of Cyber crooks! Cyber crooks can trick you by sending fake documents pretending to be from the CBI to intimidate you. If you receive such a fake notice, report it immediately to the nearest police station, states a post shared by Punjab Police on its social media platforms. A fake notice issued by the fraudsters reads, “By the mandate of Tapan Deka, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, in partnership with India Cyber Squad, which is the national nodal agency for Interpol in India hereby notify of you of a computerised seizure of cyber infiltration captured on your internet protocol relating to the following analysis including child pornography, pedophilia, cyber pornography, sexually explicit exhibit and grooming. Respond to this message with 24 hours else warrant of arrest will be issued against you”.

Cyber wing officials said such notices are being sent to the people randomly on emails or through a pop up message on the computer screen. They cautioned that if you get any such message never click or respond to such message.

If you are convinced that the message he /she receives is from the CBI, miscreants would first apprise you about the possible legal trouble you can face and then they will ask to send huge money to clear your name from the complaint.

Inspector Jatinder Singh said the police have been raising awareness on such frauds so that gullible people may not fall prey to such fraudulent practices.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI