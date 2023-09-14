 Cyber wing recovers Rs 84L of victims in eight months : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Cyber wing recovers Rs 84L of victims in eight months

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 13

Setting a record of sorts, the cyber crime unit of the Ludhiana Commissionerate has recovered Rs 84.27 lakh hard-earned money of city residents which was taken away by cyber crooks by resorting to different kinds of online frauds in eight months.

CP empowers unit with latest tools

The cyber wing’s achievement became possible after Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu empowered the cyber unit with latest tools and equipment to ensure speedy and timely tracking of online frauds along with recovery of stolen cash.

Revealing more on the matter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti told The Tribune here on Wednesday that the cyber wing acts on complaints being received through the Punjab Grievance Division (PGD portal) and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). After receiving complaints, the cyber wing swings into action and try to ensure recovery of stolen funds. From January 1, 2023, to September 10, 2023, the wing had received 7,283 complaints of different kinds of cyber frauds, of which 3,863 had been disposed of while the probe was on to sort out the remaining 3,420 complaints.

“While disposing of these complaints, it has managed to recover Rs 84.27 lakh stolen funds of the victims. The maximum Rs 35.53 lakh had been recovered in one complaint, followed by Rs 11.30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in other complaints. While the minimum of Rs 10,000 had also been recovered in one complaint. It shows that each complaint is redressed irrespective of the amount involved in the cyber fraud,” the ADCP said.

V-Trade app racket

The cyber wing hogged limelight on May 15 this year when it busted a racket of running an online trading app ‘V-Trade’ through which the suspects duped hundreds of people of crores of rupees. The police had then arrested the suspects including mastermind Anil Jain (40) of Bawa Colony, Karamjit Kaur (31) of Malerkotla and Sunny Kumar (37) of Haibowal. They owned an office, ‘Vardhman Commodities and Securities’, at Feroze Gandhi Market here. They promised victims substantial profits through online trading.

Bhatti revealed that the police had seized Rs 40.62 lakh in cash, Rs 30 lakh in bank accounts, ornaments (62 articles) worth Rs 80 lakh, documents of four properties worth Rs 5 crore, two luxury cars, five laptops, six computers, etc.

Fake recruitment in CCTNS

On March 3, 2023, the cyber wing had busted a major racket being run by Pankaj Suri of Bhamian Kalan who by posing himself as the Central Commandant of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) had been taking money from gullible youth on the pretext of recruiting them as volunteers in the Central Government. The police had then seized fake ID cards of the Commandant, CCTNS, Director, Anti Corruption and Crime Bureau of India, and Director, Clerk Bar Association, stamps of the CCTNS, New Delhi, Women Brigade Anti-Corruption Crime Bureau, fake press cards, etc, from him.

#cyber crime

