Cyber wing saved Rs 1.16 crore of cyber victims

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 22

The Cyber Crime Unit of Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has turned out to be rescuer for the people whose hard earned money was stolen by cyber criminals. The year proved a successful one for the cyber wing as it managed to save Rs 1.16 crore of city residents which were stolen by the cyber criminals.

Recently, the Ludhiana police has also earned praise from the DGP Gaurav Yadav for availing orders to release Rs 28.5 lakh of cyber victims that were lying in the frozen bank accounts of the cyber criminals.

Other achievements of cybercrime unit On May 15, it busted a racket running an online trading app ‘V-Trade’ through which the accused duped hundreds of people of crores, six were arrested.

On March 3, it arrested Pankaj Suri of Bhamian Kalan for posing as a commandant of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

On October 18, it arrested Sidharth Aggarwal for posing as a Zomato/Swiggy official, duping over 70 eating joints.

This became possible after thee cyber units empowered with latest tools and equipment ensured speedy and timely tracking of online frauds along with the freezing and recovery of stolen cash.

Revealing more on the issue, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, who also heads the cyber unit told The Tribune here on Thursday that the cyber wing acts on the complaints received through Punjab Grievance Division (PGD) Portal and National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). After receiving complaints, cyber wing swings into action by either trying to freeze the fraudulent accounts or to ensure immediate recovery of stolen funds. From January 1 to December 21, the cyber wing received 10,082 complaints of cyber frauds of which 6,203 have been duly addressed, while the probe is on to address the remaining 3,870 complaints.

ADCP Bhatti said the cybercrime unit had also registered 76 cases of cyber frauds in 2023. Apart from this, five cases were also registered against persons who shared porn or indecent materials pertaining to the sexual abuse of children.

443 SIM cards blocked, 170 hacked social media accounts recovered

Cyber unit this year effectively used the available technology and acted tough against the hackers and recovered 53 hacked Facebook accounts and 117 hacked Instagram accounts. 443 SIM cards which were availed by fraudsters through fake ID cards were also blocked by the cyber wing, informed ADCP Bhatti.

Ludhiana unit has Punjab’s first help desk

Ludhiana cyber unit has the state’s first cyber help desk where any victim can visit and lodge complaints of cyber fraud. Apart from the toll free 1930, any victim can also call on 95011-01930 for assistance.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime