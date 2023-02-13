Cybercriminals create fake Facebook ID of AAP Amargarh MLA, seek money

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 12

Some unidentified miscreants have created a fake Facebook account in the name of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amargarh Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and demanded money from some of his Facebook friends.

After the MLA came to know about it, he posted a caution notice on his original Facebook account, asking all concerned not to fall prey to the sinister designs of the cyber criminals.

Contrary to the common trend of demanding huge amounts through Google Pay or some other online modes, the criminals did not hesitate to use a bank account for transferring the money demanded from the friends of the legislator by the former.

As per the MLA, some fraudsters have recently created his Facebook profile and put his photo, downloaded from his original profile. The criminals sent messages to some of his friends and relatives and demanded money from them.

Perusal of the alleged fake profile of Gajjanmajra revealed that in majority of cases the suspects, posing as the legislator, had demanded huge amounts on the pretext of ‘emergency’ and termed the favour as ‘chhota jeha kamm’( a petty job). In one of the cases, they had asked one friend of the legislator to transfer money in a saving account maintained by Neeraj at a branch of a public sector bank with IFSC code number pertaining to Bhopal. In another case, an amount of Rs 55,000 had been demanded.

The MLA was yet to know whether someone from his friend list had actually paid any money to the miscreants or not.

With an intent to alert his friends and relatives, MLA Gajjanmajra has posted: “Some mischievous person has created my fake ID and is demanding money also. Nobody should fall in his trap. We will be soon initiating action against him.”

Earlier, some cyber criminals had created a fake FB account in the name of AAP legislator from Khanna Tarunpreet Singh Sondh and demanded money from his friends and relatives. Sondh had asked the Khanna police to get the fake profile blocked and identify the culprits.