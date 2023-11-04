Cycle rally against corruption by bank

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

Punjab National Bank Zonal Office, Ludhiana, is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30-November 5. During this period, various activities are being organised by the bank to spread awareness against corruption among staff and general public.

Under the leadership of Zonal Manager Pushkar Tarai, bank employees took out a cycle rally from Punjab Agricultural University yesterday and circumambulated the city. The rally was aimed at making the public aware about the importance of avoiding and fighting corruption.

Citizens were guided that by adopting honesty and vigilance in life, we all can make a meaningful contribution in building a stronger nation. Deputy Zonal Manager Naresh Kumar Nagpal, Circle Head Aditya Nath Das and other staff members were also part of this cycle rally.

Also, the bank organised a drawing competition on the theme of “corruption” at Government High School Badewal Awana during the Vigilance Awareness Week. Around 200 students participated in the contest. The winners of the competition were felicitated by Zonal Manager Tarai.