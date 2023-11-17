 Cycle rally creates history, enters record books : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Participation of over 25K cyclists recorded in India Book of records, Asia Book of Records

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Cyclists take part in the mega cycle rally. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 16

What can be termed as record of sorts, first time residents of the district have gathered in such a huge numbers for a cause. Over 25K cyclists, mostly youths, pedalled 13 km to spread the message against drug menace.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, CM Bhagwant Mann and CP Mandeep Sidhu during the event at the PAU in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan

Brainchild of Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the country’s biggest cycle rally, ‘Youth Against Drugs’ witnessed the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. The state police chief and the CM was too enthused to see the huge turnaround of cyclists on the call of the Ludhiana police and they lauded the efforts of CP Sidhu and his team.

The rally’s success can be measured from the fact that it made entry into book of records.

CP Sidhu told The Tribune here on Thursday that the Ludhiana Commissionerate scripted history by hosting a record-breaking cycle rally against drugs and registered its name in Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. The rally drew an impressive gathering of over 25,000 cyclists, illustrating the community’s unwavering commitment to combat the menace of drugs and making our beloved state drug-free. Besides, the rally might find place in other book of records as their teams were still on the job.

Interestingly, with the onset of Thursday morning, cyclists in a large number started gathering on the PAU footbal ground. Since the cyclists had arrived in a huge number, hundreds stayed on roads on the PAU campus. However, they all went together after the rally was flagged off by the Chief Minister.

CP’s bhangra moves make cops, cyclists tap their feet

When Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa was joined by the top cop Mandeep Singh Sidhu, other senior cops, including DCP (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar, JCP JS Teja, ADCP Suhail Qasim Mir, ADCP Sameer Verma and thousands of cyclists standing in the ground could not stop themselves from tapping their feet on the Punjabi songs. Cyclists also made videos of the Commissioner of Police while he was performing bhangra. Everyone present enjoyed the event organised to wean the youth away from drugs. JCP Saumya Mishra, ADCP Rupinder Bhatti, ACP Jasroop Kaur Bath were also present on the stage.

Glider main attraction

First time in any event, a glider was seen showering colourful paper pieces on the cyclists at the mega rally on the PAU ground. The participants were shouting in joy when it was passing over them.

Many eager to join event

Raghav Kumar, a Class XII student of a government school in Dholewal said the day he came to know about the rally, he and his five friends were eager to join the event. This morning, they all first pedalled from Dholewal to the PAU and then 13 km along with other cyclists to spread awareness against drugs. Raman Kumar, a 55-year-old cyclist from Dakha said he was fond of cycling and his excitement to join the rally could be known from the fact that he reached an hour before the start of the rally.

Supporting the noble cause, Ashwani Bassi Sunam said a similar cycle rally was organised by the Punjab Police in Sangrur a year ago. Today, he came from Sunam, especially to participate in the rally for the second time, bringing soil from Shaheed Udham Singh’s house for planting a sapling here.

CP Sidhu credits team for success

Commisoner of Police Sidhu said the rally became successful due to the efforts of his team which along with him had spared time from the busy policing schedule and brought over 25,000 people under rone roof who stood shoulder to shoulder with the Ludhiana police to combat the drug menace.

#drug menace

