Cycle rally organised to spread awareness against drug menace

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Additional Deputy Commissioner Major Amit Sareen reiterated the commitment of the state government to wipe out the menace of drugs from the state.

Addressing a gathering during a cycle rally in Jagraon, MLA Manuke said that the state government was taking the challenge of wiping out drugs head on and every effort was being made to make Ludhiana free from this curse. The rally was organised to commemorate the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on March 23.

She said the government had already broken the backbone of drug peddlers to check the supply of drugs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Major Amit Sareen exhorted people to be part of the campaign against drugs.

He said it needed to be transformed into a mass movement for safeguarding the future of the state and the coming generations. Later, participants were awarded with medals and certificates.