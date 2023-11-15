Cycle rally: Schools told to fill forms

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

Country’s biggest cycle rally against drugs will be held on November 16 at Ludhiana for which elaborate arrangements are being made. To make it successful and to bring maximum participation, schools were today asked to fill a form and inform how many students they would bring to the venue.

“We were asked to fill the forms and submit today itself. It becomes very difficult to make the students ready to participate in an event like this. We are in confusion whether the students will bring their own bicycles or these will be provided”, said one of the principals of a local government school here.

It may be mentioned here that the teachers, principals have got the message regarding rally on WhatsApp in which it is written since the Education Minister will be a part if the rally, the participation of the schools in good numbers was must.