Cycle rally: Students to come from far-off places

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

Ludhiana is hosting one of the biggest cycle rally against drugs tomorrow in which over 7,000 school students are expected to take part alongwith several others.

The rally will start from the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) and will see the presence of prominent dignitaries. The rally enroute will be monitored by police/ security personnel. At the same time, the residents and many teachers and RTI activists have expressed concern over the safety of these students, who are asked to reach at the venue from different areas on bicycles.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, an RTI activist said that students will be safe on the rally enroute but they have to reach from far off areas like Southern bypass too. “Who will be responsible for their safety once the rally gets over? The safety will be for the VIPs and not for these students”, rued Khaira.

Satinder Kaur, a school student said that it was a holiday tomorrow but students are asked to participate in the rally. “We have to reach at the venue early morning tomorrow and we have no option but to adhere to the instructions given”, said the student.

Students from both private and government schools are taking part in this rally.

The teachers, principals reportedly had got the message regarding rally on WhatsApp yesterday, in which it was written that since the Education Minister will be a part of the rally, the participation of the schools in good numbers was must.

