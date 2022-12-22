Cycle reflectors being imported ‘illegally’, FOPSIA writes to govt

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, December 21

Some products meant for safety purposes can be imported from other countries, provided they are registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). After the Government of India made it mandatory to install reflectors on bicycles, the reflectors are being brought ‘illegally’ to the country, as these have no certification from the BIS.

Raising concern, the Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association (FOPSIA) has written to the Government of India to look into the matter.

Talking to The Tribune, Badish Jindal, the president of FOPSIA, said the government had made it mandatory to use reflectors on bicycles for safety purposes. Lately, strictness was adopted to ensure that reflectors were put on bicycles.

However, within the country, there are only two or three companies manufacturing the reflectors. Since it had become mandatory to install the reflectors, many bicycle manufacturers were getting these from China and Taiwan in an illegal manner, he said.

“Not just reflectors alone but bicycles equipped with reflectors are also coming to India without BIS certification. If the measure has been introduced for the safety of the people, it should be ensured that the reflectors serve the purpose well and are certified by the BIS. But no one seems bothered about the matter and the real purpose has been lost. We have requested the government to look into the matter and make sure that no product comes in the country without BIS certification,” Jindal said.

Kalu, a plumber, said he paddles bicycle for 12-15 kms daily and in foggy weather, it becomes dangerous to commute due to poor visibility. “I may be cycling cautiously but the other person might not be. Reflectors should be there so that there is an indication of the coming bicycle,” Kalu said.