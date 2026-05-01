Cycling event held

The Directorate of Students’ Welfare, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a cycling rally titled "Ride with Pride.”

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The event saw an enthusiastic turnout of approximately 100 participants, including spirited students and dedicated faculty members, all pedaling together to advocate for an eco-friendly lifestyle.

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Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of PAU, who was the chief guest, flagged off the rally and commended the participants for their commitment to environmental stewardship.

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He also acknowledged the enormous financial support extended by the family of late Mr Devinder Singh Bansal, a national level cyclist. The grant is being used for promoting and uplifting the cycling facilities in the university, he told.

A social media page named PAU Pedal Club was also launched during this event