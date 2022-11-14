Cycling gold for Jasmeek Kaur

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 13

Jasmeek Kaur of Punjab finished ahead of others to clinch gold medal in the junior section on the first day of the inaugural edition of Khelo India Women Road Cycling League (Zone I) being organised jointly by the Cycling Federation of India and Sports Authority of India under the auspices of Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of India at the New-Tech Cycle Valley Road near Government Primary School, Ramgarh, in this district here on Saturday.

In the 16.8-km individual time trial, Jasmeek clocked 26 minutes 49 seconds to fetch gold medal while Ruchika Singh of Haryana took 27 minutes 56 seconds to secure silver medal and Himanshi Singh, also from Haryana with 28 minutes 11 seconds finished at third spot to win bronze medal.

In the 25-km time trial (senior section), Meenakshi from Haryana won gold medal and her statemate Kirti Rangaswamy annexed silver medal while Anjai Ranware from Delhi secured brone medal.