Cyclist among two hurt as minors take car for a spin in Ludhiana

A cyclist and a shopkeeper were injured as a speeding car driven by a minor rammed into them here on Friday.

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According to reports, Manu, the car owner, had taken his vehicle for washing at a centre on Neela Jhanda Road around 8 pm. After the car was washed, the centre owner handed over its keys to two minors, about 16 years of age, and asked them to park it.

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However, the two boys went on a drive through the market. The boy driving the car lost control of the vehicle and hit a cyclist and a shopkeeper nearby. Both sustained injuries in the mishap.

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The car was reportedly being driven at a speed of about 100 km per hour. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Ajay (21), the injured cyclist, said, “I was returning home from work on a bicycle. As I was crossing the road, a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit me. The impact of the collision was so strong that I was flung into the air. I suffered serious injuries on my waist and arms.”

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Khurshid Alam (46), the other victim, said, “I live on Tibba Road and my shop is on Neela Jhanda Road. The speeding car first hit a cyclist before ramming into me. I suffered a head injury and was administered three to five stitches.”