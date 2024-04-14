Cyclist dies after being hit by speeding car

Ludhiana, April 13
A cyclist lost his life and two persons were injured after a speeding vehicle hit them near an octroi on Chandigarh Road, here. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar (40) while Rahul and Mohammad Arshad were injured in the accident.
Vijay Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar, Mundian Kalan, gave a statement to the police that his younger brother Rajesh was going to his workplace on his bicycle when a speeding car, driven by Jasbir Singh, hit him from the rear side.
He said the car then rammed into two other persons, who were present on the scene, before hitting a three-wheeler and a footpath.
He said Rajesh was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead. The other two persons were under treatment.
A case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 427 and 304-A, IPC, was registered against the car driver on Friday. The police said the suspect was arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles
Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...
President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks
Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...
PM Modi releases BJP's manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; focus on poor, youth, farmers, women
Manifesto released in the presence of PM Modi, party chief N...
Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai
Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...