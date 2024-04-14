Cyclist dies after being hit by speeding car

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 13

A cyclist lost his life and two persons were injured after a speeding vehicle hit them near an octroi on Chandigarh Road, here. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar (40) while Rahul and Mohammad Arshad were injured in the accident.

Vijay Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar, Mundian Kalan, gave a statement to the police that his younger brother Rajesh was going to his workplace on his bicycle when a speeding car, driven by Jasbir Singh, hit him from the rear side.

He said the car then rammed into two other persons, who were present on the scene, before hitting a three-wheeler and a footpath.

He said Rajesh was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead. The other two persons were under treatment.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 427 and 304-A, IPC, was registered against the car driver on Friday. The police said the suspect was arrested.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.