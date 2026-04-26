Cyclist killed in hit-&-run

A 50-year-old cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Rahon Road in Basti Jodhewal late on Friday night, the police said.

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According to the officials, the tyre of an allegedly speeding pickup truck passed over victim Mohd Mustkeem’s head, killing him on the spot.

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The police seized the pickup truck as the driver fled the spot. After the incident, people gathered outside the Meherban police station, demanding strict action.

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The deceased hailed from Bihar and was working as a tailor here. According to reports, he was returning home at the time of the incident.