Cyclists zoom through Ludhiana to mark National Sports Day

The Regional Office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here organised a cycle rally on Sunday to mark the National Sports Day and pay tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

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The message of fitness, discipline and teamwork echoed as participants cycled through the streets of SBS Nagar.

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The rally, organised as part of the three-day National Sports Day celebrations from August 28 to 30, was led by Saurabh Swami, Regional Provident Commissioner-I. It was flagged off from Bhavishya Nidhi Enclave, SBS Nagar, and passed through various parts of the locality before culminating at the park in the enclave.

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The event saw enthusiastic participation of EPFO officers, employees and their children, turning the celebration into more than just a ceremonial observance. The cyclists carried the message that fitness and sporting activity need to become an integral part of everyday life.

Vet varsity ignites sporting spirit among students

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Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a National Sports Day event with great enthusiasm. The event was aimed at promoting sports, fitness and healthy competition among students, in the spirit of the Union Government’s Khelo India initiative, which seeks to foster a vibrant sporting culture among youth.

JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, appreciated the initiative and highlighted the role of sports in fostering team spirit, discipline, leadership, resilience and healthy competition. He said active participation in sports promotes a healthier and fitter generation, and aligns with the Khelo India vision. He encouraged students to make fitness a part of daily life.

Jaspal Singh Hundal, Director Students’ Welfare, congratulated all the participants and emphasised that sports contribute to physical, mental and overall personality development of students. Competitions in badminton and table tennis for men and women were organised during the event.

The event was coordinated by university sports in-charges Bilawal Singh and Parteek Singh Dhaliwal.