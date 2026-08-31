DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Cyclists zoom through Ludhiana to mark National Sports Day

Cyclists zoom through Ludhiana to mark National Sports Day

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:05 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants at the start of a cycle rally in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Advertisement

The Regional Office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here organised a cycle rally on Sunday to mark the National Sports Day and pay tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Advertisement

The message of fitness, discipline and teamwork echoed as participants cycled through the streets of SBS Nagar.

Advertisement

The rally, organised as part of the three-day National Sports Day celebrations from August 28 to 30, was led by Saurabh Swami, Regional Provident Commissioner-I. It was flagged off from Bhavishya Nidhi Enclave, SBS Nagar, and passed through various parts of the locality before culminating at the park in the enclave.

Advertisement

The event saw enthusiastic participation of EPFO officers, employees and their children, turning the celebration into more than just a ceremonial observance. The cyclists carried the message that fitness and sporting activity need to become an integral part of everyday life.

Vet varsity ignites sporting spirit among students

Advertisement

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a National Sports Day event with great enthusiasm. The event was aimed at promoting sports, fitness and healthy competition among students, in the spirit of the Union Government’s Khelo India initiative, which seeks to foster a vibrant sporting culture among youth.

JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, appreciated the initiative and highlighted the role of sports in fostering team spirit, discipline, leadership, resilience and healthy competition. He said active participation in sports promotes a healthier and fitter generation, and aligns with the Khelo India vision. He encouraged students to make fitness a part of daily life.

Jaspal Singh Hundal, Director Students’ Welfare, congratulated all the participants and emphasised that sports contribute to physical, mental and overall personality development of students. Competitions in badminton and table tennis for men and women were organised during the event.

The event was coordinated by university sports in-charges Bilawal Singh and Parteek Singh Dhaliwal.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts