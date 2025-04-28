Cylinder blast damages house

A fire incident occurred this evening in Labour Colony, Jawahar Nagar Camp, here. The fire broke out following an LPG cylinder blast. Fortunately, no one was present in the house at the time of the incident, and thus no casualties were reported.

However, the house suffered extensive damage as the ceiling was blown away and household goods, including a fan, water cooler and refrigerator were destroyed. The incident took place around 5 pm.

MP Sanjeev Arora, who reached there after getting information, inquired about the total loss. Speaking to mediapersons, he announced that he would provide a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the affected family, promising to hand over the amount tomorrow.