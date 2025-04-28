DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Cylinder blast damages house

Cylinder blast damages house

A fire incident occurred this evening in Labour Colony, Jawahar Nagar Camp, here. The fire broke out following an LPG cylinder blast. Fortunately, no one was present in the house at the time of the incident, and thus no casualties...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:10 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A fire incident occurred this evening in Labour Colony, Jawahar Nagar Camp, here. The fire broke out following an LPG cylinder blast. Fortunately, no one was present in the house at the time of the incident, and thus no casualties were reported.

However, the house suffered extensive damage as the ceiling was blown away and household goods, including a fan, water cooler and refrigerator were destroyed. The incident took place around 5 pm.

MP Sanjeev Arora, who reached there after getting information, inquired about the total loss. Speaking to mediapersons, he announced that he would provide a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the affected family, promising to hand over the amount tomorrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper