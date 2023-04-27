DA Case: Ex-MLA Kuldeep Vaid quizzed again for over 6 hours

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid was questioned again by the Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, for over six hours in the disproportionate assets (DA) case. He produced some documents related to properties and bank accounts to Vigilance sleuths.

This is the fifth time that Vaid appeared before the VB. Last he appeared on April 19 but he had then failed to produce all property-related documents sought by the department.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said last time Vaid had not produced all papers related to property and other investments.

“Today, he has submitted some incomplete documents. Hence, he has been called again on May 3,” the Sandhu said.